Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Courtesy Translation: Hotspot rules: Restrictions at cultural institutions in Wiesbaden

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.08.2022

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 07 JAN 2022
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Hotspot rules: Restrictions at cultural institutions in Wiesbaden

    The hotspot rules of the state of Hessen, which go into effect at a seven-day incidence above 350, affect both the visit and all events of the institutions of the Wiesbaden Cultural Office.

    Here, the 2G plus rule applies with the entry into force of the general decree of the city of Wiesbaden. This means that only persons with one of the following certificates plus a daily negative rapid test (maximum 24 hours old!) of an official test site have access:

    • persons with valid full vaccination status,
    • Persons with evidence of recovered status (positive PCR test older than 28 days and younger than 6 months),
    • persons who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons (with certificate),
    • (School) children and adolescents under the age of 18 with student test booklet,
    • Preschool children.
    An exception and exemption from the obligation of a daily updated test applies to boostered persons who have received their third vaccination dose (here, too, proof is mandatory for admission).

    In addition, there is an obligation to wear a medical mouth-nose covering (surgical mask or FFP2 mask) during the entire visit or the entire event.

    The following venues or facilities are affected by the regulations:

    • Artothek
    • Caligari
    • Kunsthaus
    • Literaturhaus Villa Clementine
    • Musikbibliothek
    • Stadtarchiv
    • Stadtbibliothek
    • Kulturforum
    • Stadtmuseum am Markt (sam)
    • Marleen

    Please observe this regulation in order to enable smooth procedures.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000415178.php

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 06:36
    Story ID: 412612
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 205
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courtesy Translation: Hotspot rules: Restrictions at cultural institutions in Wiesbaden, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAGW-COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT