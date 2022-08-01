Courtesy Translation: Hotspot rules: Restrictions at cultural institutions in Wiesbaden

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 07 JAN 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Hotspot rules: Restrictions at cultural institutions in Wiesbaden



The hotspot rules of the state of Hessen, which go into effect at a seven-day incidence above 350, affect both the visit and all events of the institutions of the Wiesbaden Cultural Office.



Here, the 2G plus rule applies with the entry into force of the general decree of the city of Wiesbaden. This means that only persons with one of the following certificates plus a daily negative rapid test (maximum 24 hours old!) of an official test site have access:



• persons with valid full vaccination status,

• Persons with evidence of recovered status (positive PCR test older than 28 days and younger than 6 months),

• persons who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons (with certificate),

• (School) children and adolescents under the age of 18 with student test booklet,

• Preschool children.

An exception and exemption from the obligation of a daily updated test applies to boostered persons who have received their third vaccination dose (here, too, proof is mandatory for admission).



In addition, there is an obligation to wear a medical mouth-nose covering (surgical mask or FFP2 mask) during the entire visit or the entire event.



The following venues or facilities are affected by the regulations:



• Artothek

• Caligari

• Kunsthaus

• Literaturhaus Villa Clementine

• Musikbibliothek

• Stadtarchiv

• Stadtbibliothek

• Kulturforum

• Stadtmuseum am Markt (sam)

• Marleen



Please observe this regulation in order to enable smooth procedures.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000415178.php