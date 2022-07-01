23rd CONS members win ACC, DAF awards

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The 23rd Contracting Squadron received three Air Combat Command individual awards; of the three, two went on to win Department of Air Force level individual awards for fiscal year 2021.



The dedicated members of the 23rd CONS competed against all other contracting squadrons in ACC and DAF to win.



“One of the priorities we had for fiscal year ’21 was to equip and train contracting officers with the skills professionally and personally to become the most sought-after, mission-focused business leaders in the functional community,” said Lt. Col. Adam Derentz, 23rd Mission Support Group deputy commander. “No doubt word is getting out about the great work of these Flying Tigers.”



These skills can be seen as direct contributors to not only the awards won, but also the growth and accomplishments of the individuals.



“One of the specific accomplishments for Senior Airman Edralin is being number one of 91 staff sergeant selects this past year,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Farris, 23rd CONS senior enlisted leader. “Not only did she beat 90 of her peers, but she did it on her first try.”



While their hard work and dedication has had positive personal influences, their commitment to the squadron seems to be just as impactful.



“I think the awards at the MAJCOM level and Air Force level speak for their accomplishments this year,” Farris said. “They’re head and shoulders above their peers  they come in early and even stay late to get the job done.”



Their accomplishments can be seen as a success to not only the individuals, but the unit as a whole.



“I am so incredibly proud, but not surprised, to see these three recognized at the ACC and DAF level,” Derentz said. “I know they don’t seek recognition, but their hard work, dedication and accomplishments truly rise above the best in the business. Not only is it great for them, but also for the whole squadron.”



The ACC and DAF selected these recipients for the following contracting awards:



ACC Contracting’s Outstanding Civilian Non-Supervisory of the Year



Ms. Brittany Richardson, 23rd CONS contracting officer



ACC and Air Force Contracting’s Outstanding Civilian in Training of the Year



Ms. Shaunta Johnson, 23rd CONS contracting officer



ACC and Air Force Contracting’s Outstanding Airman of the Year



Senior Airman Jesseca Edralin, 23rd CONS contracting officer

