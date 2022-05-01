Michigan National Guard Engineer Company Achieves Performance Excellence

Photo By Capt. Joe Legros | Soldiers with the 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), Michigan National Guard, pose for...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Joe Legros | Soldiers with the 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), Michigan National Guard, pose for a unit photo near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich. – The 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), 107th Engineer Battalion, based in Calumet, was recently determined by an internal analysis to be the top performing engineer unit across the entire National Guard.



The ranking comes from the National Guard Bureau’s (NGB) Key Performance Indicators tool (KPI) which measures like-type units in key performance areas such as mission readiness. Each state’s National Guard leadership uses the metrics of KPI to determine the quarterly rating of every unit within their respective state. This quarter, Michigan National Guard leadership rated the 1431st the best SAPPER-designated unit in the state, and this was shown to be the best rating among 30 other like-type units in the country.



“The 1431st Engineer Company has excelled at major training exercises and maintaining mission readiness which has contributed to their successful support of our missions both here at home and abroad,” said Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, assistant adjutant general and deputy director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Unit readiness is imperative to capably support assigned missions and through their outstanding effort, they have illustrated why they are the best in the country.”



“This amazing accomplishment would not have been possible without the sacrifice of our Soldiers and families, both past and present, and the outstanding support of the local community and employers,” said Capt. Alexander Sackmann, commander of the 1431st Engineer Company.



“When our national leaders called, we supported operations along the Southwest Border and Washington, D.C.,” Sackmann added. “At the height of the COVID pandemic, our Soldiers distributed emergency supplies across the Western Upper Peninsula and then transitioned to supporting testing and vaccinations across the entire state.”



“Our local, state, and national leaders know that the professional Soldiers of the 1431st Engineer Company can be called upon in any crisis and consider it ‘Good as Done,’” concluded Sackmann.



Michigan’s 1431st currently consists of 112 Soldiers and has a SAPPER designation. They are combat engineers who must maintain proficiency in multiple engineering duties such as facilitating movement and logistical support of allied forces while disrupting those of enemy forces.



