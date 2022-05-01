Photo Essay: December 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training support training operations Dec. 9,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training support training operations Dec. 9, 2021, at the installation. Training at Fort McCoy has continued at a regular pace even with the addition of the of Operation Allies Welcome mission. Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

