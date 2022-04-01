Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Building an improvised shelter for Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course

    Building improvised shelters for Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An improvised shelter is shown being built by Master Sgt. Isaac Pardonvarde with the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An improvised shelter is shown being built by Master Sgt. Isaac Pardonvarde with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy as part of the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) on Dec. 15, 2021, at a remote location on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Pardonvarde was working as a guest instructor for CWOC Class 22-01 teaching Marines with units associated with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force.

    CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.

    The training is coordinated through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

