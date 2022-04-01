Exchange Shoppers Can Ring in the New Year with BE FIT Essentials

Courtesy Photo | Facebook-friendly version: Exercise your right to stay fit in the new year with BE...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Facebook-friendly version: Exercise your right to stay fit in the new year with BE FIT gear from @shopmyexchange. Military shoppers can find the latest name-brand activewear, accessories and workout equipment at military-exclusive prices to meet their fitness resolutions in 2022. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and the military community stay ready and resilient in the new year with the latest fitness apparel, accessories and gear.



Military shoppers can find the products they need to achieve a BE FIT lifestyle in Exchange stores and at ShopMyExchange.com.



More than 75 Exchanges worldwide feature BE FIT concept shops, where Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians can find athletic apparel, footwear and more. These one-stop shops have the look and feel of major sporting goods stores and make it easy for the military community to find the products they need.



The military community can enjoy tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing on:



• Athletic apparel and footwear.

• Digital fitness accessories.

• Watches and wearable technology with fitness-tracking capability.

• Hydration accessories.



“The Exchange takes a holistic approach to provide BE FIT options for every member of the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The new year is a great time to set new goals. BE FIT products keep the focus on fitness all year long.”



Exchange shoppers can visit the BE FIT page on the Exchange’s online community Hub for workout tips and more information.



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop for BE FIT gear in store, and honorably discharged Veterans can shop at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets to learn more.



Department of Defense civilians are also eligible to shop in store and at ShopMyExchange.com.



Facebook-friendly version: Exercise your right to stay fit in the new year with BE FIT gear from @shopmyexchange. Military shoppers can find the latest name-brand activewear, accessories and workout equipment at military-exclusive prices to meet their fitness resolutions in 2022. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1WF.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange