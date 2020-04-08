PEO EIS INTRODUCES CHANGES TO LOGISTICS MISSION AREA AT RECENT CEREMONY

FORT BELVOIR, Va. ­­– Col. Robert “RJ” Mikesh relinquished the charter for the Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program (AESIP), and Col. Robert “Rob” Wolfe assumed the charter of the newly rebranded Army Data and Analytics Platforms (ARDAP), at a virtual change of charter and renaming ceremony, held July 31 at PEO EIS.



Recalling the evolution of PEO EIS’s Army Product Lifecycle Management Plus (PLM+) into AESIP, ceremony host and PEO EIS chief of staff Matt Russell credited Mikesh with “delivering innovative and integrated sustainment information systems and solutions that reduce Soldier workload, improve readiness and enable timely decisions.” For his achievements, Mikesh was presented the Legion of Merit award by PEO EIS program executive officer Ross R. Guckert.



Mikesh—who began serving as project manager for AESIP three years ago—was by name requested in May 2020 to join the Operation Warp Speed Task Force, the White House’s national program to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.



For his part, Mikesh said he was “honored to have been given a ticket to board the AESIP train” for its exciting journey.



“Our systems are used each and every day by tens of thousands of Soldiers, civilians and contractors,” he said. “Take pride, as I do, in being a part of not only the transactional processes that our business systems provide for those Soldiers—literally running Army logistics from the national level to the tactical edge—but also in building and sustaining Army supply, maintenance and information readiness.”



As the successor project management office to AESIP, ARDAP aims to help the Army improve information readiness and data agility by providing modern data and decision support tools and platforms, harnessing data across defense business systems and modernizing the Army’s training management system. Programs managed by ARDAP include Army Vantage, Automated Movement and Identification Solutions, Global Combat Support System–Army, Logistics Information Systems and the Logistics Modernization Program.



Incoming ARDAP project manager Wolfe—who recently completed a master’s degree at the National Defense University’s Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy—thanked his family, peers, stakeholders, industry partners and the ARDAP team for their support and upcoming collaboration.



Wolfe previously served at PEO EIS as the product manager for the Army Contract Writing System. During that assignment, he was tasked to lead the effort to deliver the Army Leader Dashboard (Army Vantage) and establish the PEO EIS Strategic Initiatives Group.



The full AESIP/ARDAP change of charter and renaming ceremony can be viewed on PEO EIS’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

