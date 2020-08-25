DEIDRA MCCASKILL ASSUMES CHARTER FOR ENTERPRISE CONTENT COLLABORATION AND MESSAGING

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Deidra McCaskill formally accepted the charter for PEO EIS’s Enterprise Content Collaboration and Messaging (EC2M) product office in a virtual assumption of charter ceremony Aug. 20.



As product lead for EC2M, McCaskill—who previously served both as acting and deputy product lead—will continue heading up the office that oversees the Army’s collaboration, messaging and access management solutions. Over the past 11 months, the office and its industry partners have migrated the Army Knowledge Online platform; enhanced the Army’s identity credential and access management capabilities; established multi-factor authentication—set for production later this year; accelerated Microsoft Teams deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic; and prepared to migrate enterprise email and SharePoint to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud.



“You may not realize it, but EC2M’s direct customer base is the entire Army – active, Guard, Reserve, contractors, civilians,” said Lee James III, project director for Enterprise Services. “All 1.4 million people depend on EC2M products, and Deidra’s leading that charge.”



James recognized the influence of McCaskill’s education-focused upbringing and military service—including 10 years active duty and four years as a reservist in the Navy—on her career path. “Now we know where Deidra gets her discipline and her work ethic, he said.



McCaskill, who received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award from PEO EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert, thanked her leadership, team and family for their support. “I work with a great group of people, and I’m looking forward to continuing the work,” she said.



View the EC2M assumption of charter ceremony in its entirety: https://www.facebook.com/armypdes/videos/303950584024531/?__so__=channel_tab&__rv__=all_videos_card

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:03 Story ID: 412395 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEIDRA MCCASKILL ASSUMES CHARTER FOR ENTERPRISE CONTENT COLLABORATION AND MESSAGING, by Erika Christ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.