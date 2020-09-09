LOGISTICS INFORMATION SYSTEMS HOLDS CHANGE OF CHARTER, RETIREMENT CEREMONIES

FORT LEE, Va. – Five former program executive officers for PEO EIS joined current program executive officer Ross Guckert and other Army leaders Aug. 27 to celebrate the retirement of Logistics Information Systems (LIS) product lead Ricky Daniels and to welcome James O. Winbush Jr. as the new LIS product lead.



During the virtual change of charter ceremony held at Fort Lee, Virginia, Daniels was presented with the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Medal for his exceptionally superior performance while serving as an acquisition manager and leader from March 2009 through August 2020.



Speaking to Daniels’ 30 years of military service and more than 10 years of civilian service for the Army, Col. Rob Wolfe, project manager for PEO EIS’s Army Data and Analytics Platforms, said Daniels was “a true servant leader.” Wolfe noted that Daniels epitomized the word “team” due to his effective leadership and breadth of knowledge, which he routinely shared with others.



Daniels was also praised by longtime friend and special guest Robert Thurston, director of enterprise support for the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army. Thurston credited Daniels for his ability to get stuff done “with friendship,” as well as his leadership and technical expertise.



In welcoming Winbush as the new LIS product lead, Wolfe pointed to Winbush’s past military service and wealth of acquisition experience as proof that “we’ve got the right man for the job.” Winbush most recently served as director of the Earned Value Management Systems Center at the Defense Contract Management Agency.



Following the change of charter ceremony, Daniels’ four-decade career was further celebrated during a retirement ceremony hosted by Col. Harry Culclasure, director of the strategic initiatives group at PEO EIS and former project manager for the Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program.



The ceremonies can be viewed in their entirety on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHgKCqyduUw&feature=youtu.be

