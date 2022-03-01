Civilian Developmental Education primes leaders for the future

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

A new year brings the opportunity to set fresh goals in all aspects of life.



For 2022, why not aim one of those goals towards growing professionally?



Applications for Academic Year 23 of Civilian Developmental Education open on Jan. 18, 2022, and the time is now to start preparing applications.



“CDE is fantastic opportunity for individuals to grow both professionally and personally,” said Monique Allshouse, Air Force Materiel Command Civilian Developmental Education Program Manager. “From short, one-week seminars, to academic degree programs and more, there is something for everyone.”



More than 500 AFMC civilians were selected to participate in a wide array of developmental opportunities during the AY22 program call, representing 45% of the total Air Force allocations for the program year.



“Our goal is for even more of AFMC’s valued civilian workforce to take advantage of the programs offered for AY23,” said Bill Snodgrass, AFMC Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services.



CDE is a portfolio of development and leadership opportunities offered to the workforce on an annual basis. The more than 30 program offerings are divided into five categories:



1. Basic Developmental Education

2. Intermediate Developmental Education

3. Senior Developmental Education

4. Academic/Fellowships

5. Leadership Seminars



The development portfolio has programs suitable for individuals at every stage of their career. These include opportunities for civilians to attain associate through advanced college degrees; slots in military professional education programs such as Air War College and Squadron Officer School; industry fellowships; short and long-term seminars; and more.







The overarching goal of CDE is to help individuals nurture and grow leadership skills while gaining a better understanding of the foundational competencies that the Air and Space Forces need to continue to dominate across the globe.



“CDE is one way the Air Force invests in its people, and there is a program out there for everyone,” said Patricia Young, AFMC Executive Director. “We have a large civilian workforce at AFMC, and our goal is to help our Airmen grow professionally and gain the skills needed to meet the needs of the Air Force today and in the future.”



Applicants should watch for internal deadlines set by their organizations. Applications for AY23 programs must be endorsed and completed through https://MyVECTOR.us.af.mil/MyVECTOR by March 18, 2022.



“Competition for these positions is intense, which is why we push so hard for our civilians to start getting ready prior to the application cycle start,” said Young. “We have so many talented individuals at AFMC, and we want to give them the best opportunities to achieve and succeed.”



To help AFMC employees better understand the CDE program portfolio and selection process, the command will host a series of trainings and panels to better educate the workforce on how to apply and succeed in this academic cycle. Offerings will include:



*Jan. 19, 12 p.m. ET: AFMC Civilian Developmental Education Season Kick-off, featuring AFMC Executive Director, Patricia Young and program alumni

*Jan. 20, 12 p.m. ET: Perspectives from the Career Fields, featuring former career field team personnel and insights on how to prepare a competitive package

*Jan. 21, 12 p.m. ET: How to Compete, focusing on how to strengthen endorsements and lead effective development conversations



The trainings will be hosted on ZoomGov, with login information sent out by the CDE team prior to the event dates. Recordings will be made available to those unable to attend in person.



“We want to set our civilians up for success and really hope to increase the number of applicants for this academic year,” said Allshouse. “The application window is short, which is why we are pushing people to prepare now.”



AFMC Airmen represented nearly half of the overall Air Force civilians selected for developmental education opportunities in academic year 2022, with 592 individuals chosen to fill CDE programs across the spectrum. Boarded programs, such as Air War College, the White House Leadership Development Program and more, required application review by Senior Executive Staff and general officers. Career Field Teams placed candidates in programs such as Education with Industry, the Civilian Leadership Course, the Civilian Associate Degree Program and more.



“We highly encourage all of our civilians to review the program offerings and to take time to speak with their supervisors about applying,” said Young. “CDE is a great opportunity to become a better ‘you’ today and may open the doors for future endeavors. Don’t miss this chance to grow.”



For more information on eligibility requirements and full program details, visit the myPers Civilian Force Development website at http://go.usa.gov/xt3MC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:21 Story ID: 412368 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian Developmental Education primes leaders for the future, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.