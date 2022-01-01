Photo Essay: Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area.



Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.



The ski area offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing.



For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



