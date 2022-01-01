USAF Total Force Band plays in Tournament of Roses Parade

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., salutes the U.S. Air Force Total...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., salutes the U.S. Air Force Total Force Band as they pass during the Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, California. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

PASADENA, Calif. – The United States Air Force Total Force Band kicked off the Air Force’s 75th Birthday celebrations appearing here in the 133th Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1.



The band is comprised of 75 active-duty and Air National Guard Airmen-musicians from 14 bands from around the Air Force with a majority of the members from the USAF Band of the Golden West at Travis Air Force Base, California.



The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randolph Palada, USAF Band of the Golden West clarinetist, shared his feelings about the preparation and performance in the parade.



“This has been a fun and challenging week of musical and marching prep,” he said. “We have grown and united as one throughout the week while also persevering through the inclement weather.”



The USAF Total Force Band begrudgingly enduring a week of rain leading up to the 6-mile parade march.



“Although, marching 6 miles has been grueling, it’s been a wonderful experience to be a part of the Tournament of Roses Parade,” Palada said.



The band was in the 75th position to celebrate the Air Force's milestone.



The Air Force also kicked-off the start of celebrating 75 years strong as the most innovative force, fueled by talented Airmen. Airmen pushed technological and cultural boundaries to make America the leader in airpower and spacepower, with all the strategic advantages that status provides.



“It was also an honor to be a part of the kickoff celebration for the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, and representing Airmen serving from across the globe,” he said.



Assembling musicians from 14 different bands to form one harmonious and synchronized band is challenging.



This is not the first time Air Force musicians have participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade; in fact, several musicians performed in the parade for a second or third time and Palada said the honor still remains one of the highest for those returning musicians.



The Airmen-musicians represented the Air Force to an estimated audience of more than 50 million people in the U.S. and to a televised audience in 210 countries and territories.