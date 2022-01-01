Four Suspects Captured After Attack on Shaddadi

SOUTHWEST ASIA – Officials from Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve announced last night that Coalition forces were targeted by indirect fire in areas of northeast Syria. According to the Coalition, rounds did not damage any Coalition areas, but impacted civilian areas near Al Shaddadi.



Four individuals suspected of being involved in last night’s attacks were captured by InSF HAT and Syrian Democratic Forces. The suspects were captured near Muamal, just northeast of Dayr Az Zawr, and were in possession of weapons, ammunition, and communications equipment.



“We continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures,” said a Coalition official. “We maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond to any attack at a time and place of our choosing. We continue to work with our partners to determine whether any civilian casualties or damage resulted from this deliberate attack. Because the event is under investigation, no additional information can be provided at this time."



CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria. SOJTF-L provides regional partner forces with the access to training, advisory, assistance, and operational support to combat malign actors, promote stability, and to improve partner nations’ ability to respond to any crisis, no matter where it may arise.

Date Taken: 01.01.2022