U.S. Pacific Fleet Honors Sons of Hawaii with First and Final Arizona Relic

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 9, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 9, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a relic, a recovered piece of the USS Arizona (BB-39), to Cmdr. DonAnn Gilmore, commanding officer of the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), who accepted on behalf of the ship and crew during the commissioning reception for Inouye. Homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, DDG 118 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the Honorable Daniel K. Inouye, a U.S. senator from Hawaii who served from 1962 until his death in 2012. During World War II, Inouye served in the U.S. Army’s 442nd Regimental Combat Team, one of the most decorated military units in U.S. history. For his combat heroism, which cost him his right arm, Inouye was awarded the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean La Marr

Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Pacific





JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 23, 2021) - Hawaiian culture is a blend of centuries-old ethnic influences, music, language and age-old legends. More than the inviting beaches, which continue to dazzle millions of tourists each year, Hawaii instills a rich tapestry of customs and traditions to those raised on one of its islands. And for those, a popular Hawaiian proverb says, “it is through the way you serve others that your greatness will be felt.”



This saying, which inspires a selfless sense of duty, is especially exemplified through the service of two sons of Hawaii: retired Rear Adm. Gordon Paiʻea Chung-Hoon and the Honorable Daniel K. Inouye.



Born in the first quarter of the 20th century in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, Chung-Hoon and Inouye would take the lessons learned from their childhood in the Aloha state and apply them to the extensive public service they dedicated their lives towards.



Chung-Hoon, born July 25, 1910, attended the Punahou School in Honolulu, one of the most prestigious private schools in the state, where he prepared for the United States Naval Academy.



The son of William Chung-Hoon, Jr., and Agnes Akau (McInerny) Chung-Hoon, he left home and entered the Naval Academy on June 16, 1930. He spent four years away from the island paradise and in the crisp climate of Annapolis, Maryland. There, he earned his commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy, graduating on May 31, 1934.



On that day, he made history as the first Asian American graduate of the United States Naval Academy.



Chung-Hoon served his first tours on USS Indianapolis (CA35), USS Montgomery (DD121) and USS Dent (DD116) before his service aboard USS Arizona (BB39) where he was on that fateful day, Dec. 7, 1941. His service continued throughout World War II, earning a Silver Star and Navy Cross as commanding officer of the USS Sigsbee (DD502) in 1944 to 1945. His citation detailed his extraordinary heroism and distinguished service in action against enemy Japanese forces in the vicinity of Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands.



“Although his ship suffered major damage when struck by an enemy plane and all power was lost, Cmdr. Chung-Hoon coolly carried out defensive maneuvers and directed his anti-aircraft batteries in delivering prolonged and effective fire against the continued heavy enemy air attack”, read Chung-Hoon’s Navy Cross citation. “Afterwards, he supervised damage-control procedures which resulted in his ship being made sea-worthy for a safe return to port under its own restored power. Commander Chung-Hoon's gallant fighting spirit, courage and unwavering devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”



During World War II, Daniel K. Inouye had a similar experience, despite his young age. Born Sept. 7, 1924, Inouye, a Japanese American, attended Honolulu's President William McKinley High School.



The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, described his admiration during the commissioning of the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), on Dec. 8, 2021.



“He will always serve as a North Star for our military and for me, personally,” said Del Toro. “Like me, he was the child of immigrants.”



Eventually rising to the position of U.S. Senator for Hawaii, Inouye endured and overcame many challenges that accompanied his family having newly emigrated from Japan. His father was a first generation and his mother a second generation immigrant to Hawaii. As the families settled in this new nation, they worked as field workers at a local sugar plantation and spoke no English. Their hard work provided their children with better educational opportunities and a bright future.



“My father would often say that his story is an unlikely one. He came from a rather challenged background,” Mr. Ken Inouye said, son of the Senator, during the commissioning of the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). “Imagine a guy with that kind of challenged background, whose parents weren’t even allowed to become naturalized citizens because of the anti-immigration laws at the time. A man who, after Pearl Harbor was bombed, he and other Japanese Americans were not allowed to serve because they were considered enemy aliens.”



On the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Daniel K. Inouye was just a 17-year-old medical volunteer serving as the head of a first-aid team. He and his team assisted with civilian casualties from the attack.



This volunteer service was, unfortunately, the only way he could serve. Months after the attack, a ban of any U.S. citizens serving with Japanese ancestry went into effect, lasting from 1942-1944.



After the ban was dropped in 1944 by the U.S. Army, Inouye’s character and commitment began to shine. Putting his medical education at the University of Hawaii on hold, he, along with many other Japanese Americans, volunteered to go into harm’s way to serve and defend the country they treasured.



“They believed in America when America did not believe in them,” Ken Inouye said.



Inouye served in the U.S. Army’s 442nd Infantry Regiment, a unit known for being one of the most decorated in U.S. history while being almost entirely composed of second-generation Japanese Americans. For his combat heroism, which cost him his right arm, Inouye was awarded the Medal of Honor.



“I gave this arm to fight fascists,” said Inouye at a campaign rally in 1954. “If my country wants the other one to fight communists, it can have it. What are you prepared to give?”



Del Toro described how Inouye’s life and service should inspire subsequent generations to build upon, detailing the significance of his service and sacrifice in the face of discrimination and injustice.



“Amid the hostility and the mistreatment of Japanese Americans during World War II, you’re lucky that Daniel Inouye still chose to serve,” Del Toro said. “We cannot fully realize the legacy of Daniel Inouye until all Americans feel welcome and valued in our nation’s military. We must recruit, retain, mentor, educate and promote the best of our nation. That includes all of the Daniel Inouye’s that our country has to offer.”



In 2021, U.S. Pacific Fleet sought to honor the service and sacrifice of these two men after the vast contributions made to their country by presenting their namesake, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), with the first and final relics from the USS Arizona (BB-39) Superstructure Relic Program.



The USS Arizona (BB-39) Superstructure Relic Program (ASRP), strives to connect today’s Sailors to the brave individuals who came before them by providing a section of the Arizona superstructure that had been removed from the ship when the Arizona Memorial was constructed. The ASRP presented all ships and submarines of U.S. Pacific Fleet with a piece of the Arizona.



The Naval History and Heritage Command authorized the removal of sections of the relics for display and legacy enhancing purposes in 1994. U.S. Pacific Fleet expanded the program by creating displays which aim to connect the Sailors of today with the historical significance of our past.



USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), was presented with the first relic display in a ceremony on board May 21, 2021.



“As a member of the USS Chung-Hoon, we have a unique tie to the USS Arizona. In that our namesake, Adm. Gordon Chung-Hoon was ships company onboard the USS Arizona at the time of attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Lt. j.g. Allison Baglin, anti-terrorism officer, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). “With that close connection, we carry on his legacy and the legacy of the Arizona in having the relic on board.”



“I think that the relic itself is a symbol of the fighting spirit of the Arizona and a constant daily reminder of the millions of men and women who have worn the uniform of the country before us,” said Cmdr. David C. Hollon, commanding officer, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93).



The USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) was presented its relic during the Chairman’s Reception Dec. 7, 2021, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii by Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



“This relic represents the fighting spirit of the USS Arizona Sailors. Their legacy lives on throughout the Pacific Fleet,” said Paparo. “During the attack on Pearl Harbor, and following, your ship’s namesake and so many others answered the nation's call when needed the most, many making the ultimate sacrifice.”



“Every member of the crew represents all that is strong and good about the United States of America” said Cmdr. Donann Gilmore, commanding officer, USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). “The ship is honored to have part of the USS Arizona, a ship that embodied the Inouye motto of ‘Go For Broke’ in defense of our great nation.”



These relics, the first and last of 138, now displayed on their namesake destroyers represent our unwavering respect for the contributions and service of Hawaiian-born Americans and their dedication to Country. Rear Adm. Gordon Paiʻea Chung-Hoon and the Honorable Daniel K. Inouye have chiseled their greatness into United States history.