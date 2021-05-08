Breaking Cultural Norms

“I remember the day I went to OCS (officer candidate school). My dad – when he saw me in my uniform for the first time – he cried,” recalled Commander Jatan Bastola with tears in her eyes. “They were so proud of me. At that moment, I felt like I had to keep going so they could be more proud of me.”

Bastola is not only the first known Nepali woman to pin on the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy, but she is the first known Nepali to pin on this rank.

She joined the Navy Reserves while she was attending college because of her brother-in-law’s recommendation. The longer she did it, the more she fell in love with the teamwork and atmosphere. After graduation, she submitted an OCS package, and the rest is history.

Her brother-in-law is pinning her. “He is a retired O4, and he is one of the reasons I’m here today,” said Bastola fondly.

In Nepal, the expectation of women was to stay home, take care of the kids and household and maintain the role of housewife while the husband works and supports the family financially.

“When I first took my mom to the ship, she was like, ‘Oh boy! You’re like a guy. You’re like a son, doing all of these things,’” said Bastola with a chuckle. “But you know, that’s the culture they were brought up in, and this is me breaking that culture.”

Bastola proudly stated that she is incredibly honored to represent her family, her country and women through her service, and she is happy to serve in the U.S. Military after every opportunity that America has offered since she came here years ago.

“It’s a very proud moment,” said Bastola. “Even though I’m doing a small ceremony, I’m primarily doing it for my family because they are looking forward to this event for me to get promoted.”

Bastola’s advice for women and people from other countries looking to serve is to never give up and never doubt themselves just because they are a woman or English isn’t their first language.

“Don’t give up, keep going, keep striving until the Navy says, ‘Okay, you need to go home now.’ You will get to the point where you need to be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:12 Story ID: 412285 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Cultural Norms, by SA Amber Speer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.