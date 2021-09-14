Recruit Training Command Women’s Mentorship Group hosts Rear Adm. Couture

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – The Recruit Training Command (RTC) Women’s Mentorship Group hosted Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) on Sept. 9.



Couture was interviewed by RTC commanding officer Capt. Jeff Sandin in the Recruit Memorial Chapel. RTC staff members, both uniformed and civilian, attended the event as Couture reflected on her background, Navy career, and mentorship.



Couture noted the importance of having strong, effective mentors from a diverse range of ranks, perspectives, genders and roles.



“Every single person has a different story,” Couture said. “As a leader, you should be asking about that story, because every Sailor has a different path to where they are today in life.”



Couture said effective leaders know the importance of mentoring in areas of expertise, and recognizing when to refer to those who can better address it. This can be critical in helping women Sailors navigate gender specific obstacles to professional development.



At one point in her career, Couture said, her work-life balance became quite challenging. She confided in her husband, Richard, that she was considering leaving the Navy.



“I was too stressed out and trying to balance my career and being a mother,” Couture said. “He was the one who supported me and was my voice of reason. He said, ‘You can’t get out of the Navy. What else are you going to do? Think about it, your Sailors are your pride and I know you, and you need to be leading Sailors. That’s what makes you happy!’ A happy me is a better me!”



Couture praised RTC for providing the opportunity for staff to regularly hear from people who have taken different paths and can still provide mentorship and leadership to those training our future Sailors. She also noted how she felt honored to speak about her experiences in the Navy to RTC staff.



Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits are trained annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.



