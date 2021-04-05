Sailor Recognizes and Shares His Iu Mien Heritage

Displaced by war, Iu-Mien people have said, “moving mountains is easier than moving one’s mind.” Originally from China, the Iu-Mien lived in the mountains of Laos as farmers and villagers but were forced to leave after the conclusion of the Southeast Asian conflict which took place from 1964 to 1975. The Iu-Mien along with the Hmong who opposed the Pathet Lao communists were supported and taught by the U.S. to fight. After the war, they became refugees in Thailand and then the U.S.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee, Pacific Missile Range Facility Independent Duty Corpsman, was born and raised in Sacramento, California. Born in 1991 to parents Allen Lee, a social worker, and Nai Saechin, a teacher, Lee grew up in a nine-person household. In his early life he spent a lot of time with his grandparents who helped raise him while his parents were going to school.



“There’s always stories that they tell me about our history,” said Lee. “At the time there was not really a written history for Mien people. A lot of it was tales and folklore which my parents and grandparents tried to pass on to us to teach us about the culture. I don’t necessarily want to say that it’s a dying culture but there aren’t that many Mien people compared to Hmong people. I use Hmong as a comparison because we share a lot of similarities in culture, but they are more widely known and there are more of them.”



Like Hmong people, the Iu-Mien we’re farmers that lived in the mountains. They lived in villages and grew their own food living a sustainable lifestyle. Lee would often hear his grandparents and parents talk about the differences between the Mien lifestyle and American lifestyle.



“I always felt like I had to prove myself or explain myself,” said Lee. “When people ask me what ethnicity I am or what’s my religion, I try to explain as much as I can but people don’t always understand. If I tell them my grandfather is a Shaman, they may think it’s weird even though in my culture it is highly respected.”



For many Asian Americans, there are a lot of aspects to culture and sometimes describing or explaining can be a difficult task. It becomes a balancing act for some when trying to practice their culture but at the same time trying to live the life of a young American growing up in the U.S.



“Growing up I felt like I had to have two identities in a sense,” said Lee. “One while I’m at home and one while I’m at school or out with friends. It was hard.”



Lee had continually worked on finding the perfect balance of identity but it didn’t stop him from diving into his culture’s history. He learned much from his family but took it upon himself to learn more.



“I didn’t really know much about my culture other than what I was taught by my grandparents and parents,” said Lee. “Most of what I know now and what I tell people is from the research I’ve done on my own.”

In the U.S., Mien Americans can be second or third generation. They could be unaware of their heritage and ethnic background especially with the Mien population being relatively low.



“There are so few Mien people that the majority of people just don’t know about us,” said Lee. “I think it would be good for people to be aware of who we are and how we got here. That way the next generation of Mien can feel like they fit in.”



Lee knows that there are others out there who seek to learn more about themselves and their family history.



“I would encourage everyone to seek out their history,” said Lee. “Sometimes it’s difficult because there’s not much, but do what you can. The more you know, the more you can educate others around you and keep your culture and heritage alive.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Story ID: 412224 This work, Sailor Recognizes and Shares His Iu Mien Heritage, by PO1 Erickson Magno