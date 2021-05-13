18 Airmen receive non-judicial punishment for actions

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Eighteen Sheppard Airmen received non-judicial punishment in April for violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



Article 15 of the UCMJ provides an essential and prompt means of maintaining good order and discipline for their units. It is intended to promote positive behavior changes in service members without the stigma of a court-martial conviction.



When a member accepts an Article 15, they are not admitting guilt; rather they are selecting this forum to address their misconduct and allowing the commander to determine whether they are guilty, and if so, what their punishment should be. Below is a summary of the Article 15s that closed out in the month of April.



1. An airman first class from the 361st Training Squadron received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 1D, for wrongfully leaving base. The punishment included: reduction to the grade of E-2, forfeiture of $1,000 pay per month for two months (suspended for six months), restriction to Sheppard AFB for 60 days, and a reprimand.



2. An airman first class from the 361st TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included: reduction to the grade of E-2, forfeiture of $1,000 pay per month for two months (suspended for six months), restriction to Sheppard AFB for 60 days, and a reprimand.



3. A senior airman from the 82nd Medical Support Squadron received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 1D, for wrongfully leaving base and going to an off-base gym. The punishment included forfeiture of $1,414 pay for one month (suspended for six months).



4. An airman basic from the 365th TRS received non-judicial punishment for three violations of the UCMJ. First, a violation of Article 92, failure to obey public Health Emergency Order 1D, for wrongfully leaving base. Second, a violation of Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. Third, a violation under Article 113, drunk driving without a result in personal or public injury. The punishment included forfeiture of $8920 pay per month for two months (one month to be suspended for six months), and restriction to Sheppard AFB for 60 days.



5. An airman basic from the 366th TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included forfeiture of $500 pay for one month and a reprimand.



6. An airman from the 363rd TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included forfeiture of $400 pay for two months (one month to be suspended for six months) and a reprimand.



7. An airman first class from the 362nd TRS received non-judicial punishment for five violations of the UCMJ. First, a violation under Article 91, contempt or disrespect to a Noncommissioned Officer, by wrongfully saying “This is bulls***” or words to that effect toward a staff sergeant. Second, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully possessing alcohol. Third, a violation under Article 112a, for wrongful use of marijuana. Fourth, a violation under Article 128, assault upon a sentinel or lookout for assaulting a responding security forces member. Fifth, a violation under Article 134, for being drunk and disorderly. The punishment included: reductions to the grade of E-1, forfeiture of $892 pay for one month, and a reprimand.



8. An airman basic from the 361st TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 112a of the UCMJ for wrongful use of marijuana. The punishment included: forfeiture of $892 pay per month for two months (one month to be suspended for six months), restriction to Sheppard AFB for 60 days, and a reprimand.



9. An airman first class form the 363rd TRS received non-judicial punishment for two violations of the UCMJ. First, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 1D, for wrongfully leaving base. Second, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included forfeiture of $400 pay per month for two months (one month to be suspended for six months) and a reprimand.



10. A staff sergeant from the 459th Flying Training Squadron received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 112a of the UCMJ for wrongful use of D-methamphetamine. The punishment included reduction to the grade of E-4.



11. An airman first class from the 361st TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 112a of the UCMJ for wrongful use of marijuana. The punishment included: reduction to the grade of E-2, forfeiture of $1,000 pay per month for two months (suspended for six months), restriction to Sheppard AFB for 60 days, and a reprimand.



12. An airman basic from the 366th TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included forfeiture of $500 pay for one month and a reprimand.



13. An airman first class from the 362nd TRS received non-judicial punishment for two violations of the UCMJ. First, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 1D, for wrongfully leaving base. Second, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included: reduction to the grade of E-2 (suspended for six months), forfeiture of $1,000 pay per month for two months, and a reprimand.



14. An airman basic from the 361st TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. The punishment included: forfeiture of $825 pay per month for two months (one month to be suspended for six months), restriction to Sheppard AFB for 60 days, and a reprimand.



15. An airman first class from the 363rd TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 112a of the UCMJ for wrongful use of marijuana. The punishment included: reduction to the grade of E-2 (suspended for six months), forfeiture of $400 pay for one month, and a reprimand.



16. An airman first class from the 366th TRS received non-judicial punishment for two violations of the UCMJ. First, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2b, for wrongfully consuming alcohol underage. Second, a violation under Article 92, dereliction of duty by possessing a smokeless grill in the dormitory. The punishment included: reduction to the grade of E-2, forfeiture of $500 pay per month for two months (one month to be suspended for six months), and a reprimand. The suspension was later vacated because the Airman committed additional misconduct.



17. A senior airman from the 82nd Medical Support Squadron received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 92 of the UCMJ for failure to obey a lawful order by breaking their COVID-19 isolation order. The punishment included forfeiture of $1,291 pay for one month (suspended for six months).



18. A senior airman from the 80th Operations Support Squadron received non-judicial punishment for one violation of Article 112a for wrongful use of marijuana. The punishment included reduction to the grade of E-2.

