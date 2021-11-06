Commanders hand down non-judicial punishment to Airmen

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Two Sheppard Airmen received non-judicial punishment in May for violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



Article 15 of the UCMJ provides an essential and prompt means of maintaining good order and discipline for their units. It is intended to promote positive behavior changes in service members without the stigma of a court-martial conviction.



When a member accepts an Article 15, they are not admitting guilt; rather they are selecting this forum to address their misconduct and allowing the commander to determine whether they are guilty, and if so, what their punishment should be. Below is a summary of the Article 15sthat closed out in the month of May.



1. An airman basic from the 363rd Training Squadron received non-judicial punishment for two violations of the UCMJ. Both violations were under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2, wrongfully consuming alcohol while underage and possessing alcohol in the dormitory. The punishment included forfeiture of $600 pay per month for two months (one month to be suspended for six months), restriction to the limits of Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, for 30 days, and a reprimand.



2. An airman first class from the 361st TRS received non-judicial punishment for one violation of the UCMJ; specifically, a violation under Article 92, failure to obey Public Health Emergency Order 2C, paragraph 2, for distributing alcohol to a minor. The member was not punished. The commander terminated non-judicial punishment proceedings after determining the forum was not appropriate in this case.

