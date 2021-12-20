Maj. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, interacts with trainees going home for the holidays during Holiday Block Leave operations at Lambert International Airport Dec. 20.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:31
|Story ID:
|412195
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSCoE commanding general greets Holiday Block Leave travelers, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT