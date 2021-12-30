Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN EXTENDS “LEGACY OF LIBERTY” AIR SHOW DATES, MAY 7 & 8, 2022

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Courtesy Story

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing’s Legacy of Liberty Air Show is slated for May 7 and 8, 2022.

    This event is free and open to the public to enjoy a variety of entertainment and activities for the whole family.

    Guests will have the chance to learn about the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB through static displays, aerobatic performances and interacting with Holloman Airmen.

    For more information about the air show, visit https://www.holloman.af.mil/open-house, the Holloman Air Force Base Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HollomanAirForceBase/ or contact the 49th Wing Public Affairs Office at 575-572-7381 or 49wg.paoffice@us.af.mil.

