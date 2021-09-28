LMP DELIVERS ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING DIGITAL THREAD SOLUTION TO THE ARMY

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – On Aug. 31, PEO EIS's Logistics Modernization Program (LMP) completed its implementation of the Additive Manufacturing Digital Thread (AM DT) solution for the Army.



AM provides the tactical Army with the ability to print 3D critical parts on demand and near the battlefield. It also enables Soldiers to print parts to replenish critical stock items for which there may be supply disruptions or long lead times from the original equipment manufacturer or vendor. The AM DT serves as the clearinghouse for digital assets that are needed to support these capabilities and technologies, and provides a tool for expanding the library of digital assets to support broader usage of AM in the Army.



LMP's AM DT team completed the implementation by migrating 325 data sets from the legacy Repository of Additive Parts for Tactical and Operational Readiness, and the Army Materiel Command released the solution's assets to the business community.



Starting in September 2021, the LMP project management office will expand the AM DT effort through automated integration with the Defense Logistics Agency’s enterprise product data management system, the Joint Additive Manufacturing Model Exchange.



LMP is part of PEO EIS's Defense Integrated Business Systems portfolio.

