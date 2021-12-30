Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. hosts Russia for a Vienna Document 2011 specified area inspection.

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Treaty Compliance Branch hosted a two-day visit to

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.30.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    GRAFENWÖHR, Germany - U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Treaty Compliance Branch hosted a two-day visit to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Dec. 21 and 22, for representatives from the Russian Federation to fulfill provisions of the Vienna Document 2011.

    The inspection team received update briefs about tenant units from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. The inspectors also were given an overflight tour of Grafenwöhr Training Area, Hohenfels Training Area and Katterbach Kaserne, as well as a tour of the Grafenwöhr ranges.

    The Vienna Document 2011 is a politically-binding agreement composed of confidence and security-building measures between the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe participating states. It is designed to increase openness and transparency concerning military activities. Its provisions include an annual exchange of military information about forces located in Europe, consultation about unusual military activities and hazardous incidents, prior notification and observation of certain military activities, an exchange of annual calendars, and compliance and verification by inspection and evaluation visits.

    The last time U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted a Vienna Document military facility visit was in 2018 at Grafenwöhr Training Area. COVID-19 mitigation measures were implemented and observed throughout the inspection.

