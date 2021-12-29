AF Thunderbirds to headline “Legacy of Liberty” Air Show in May 2022

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the headlining performers for the 49th Wing’s Legacy of Liberty Air Show slated for May 7 and 8, 2022.



This event is free and open to the public to enjoy a variety of entertainment and activities for the whole family.



Guests will have the chance to learn about the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB through static displays, aerobatic performances and interacting with Holloman Airmen.



For more information about the air show, visit https://www.holloman.af.mil/open-house, the Holloman Air Force Base Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HollomanAirForceBase/ or contact the 49th Wing Public Affairs Office at 575-572-7381 or 49wg.paoffice@us.af.mil.

