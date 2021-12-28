Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saviors in the Skies

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.28.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    This training was held in the cargo area of a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker during an aerial refueling mission showcasing the interoperability of medics and aviators.

    “Our mission is to provide safe, responsive, flexible, compassionate and life-saving aeromedical evacuation across the theater,” said Capt. Alyssa Perez, 379th EAES flight nurse. “This way, we align ourselves with the Air Force mission by being ready to fly, fight and win.”

    Members of the 379th EAES continuously find ways improve their skill set to administer care to members in need during emergencies in austere environments.

    “The purpose [for this training] was to maintain a readiness posture and practice medical scenarios that happen in this area of responsibility,” said Perez. “Adding on the MWD was a great learning opportunity, because transporting wounded service animals is not something we do every day.”

    The 379th EAES team consisted of five team members with additions of three critical care air transport team (CCATT) Airmen, as well as a MWD and its handler.

    “Training sharpens our clinical skills which in-turn creates safer patient environments,” said Perez. “This training proved the value of our CCATT’s presence and our relationship with security forces, and we hope for more opportunities to train in the future.”


    While real world operations are important, training for these real-world situations is vital for the 379th EAES mission.

