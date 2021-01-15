Cromwell wins Ten Outstanding DLA Personnel of the Year Award

After more than a decade providing exemplary service through parts support for Air Force F-15 fighter jets, Lloyd Cromwell is being recognized for his service with the Ten Outstanding Defense Logistics Agency Personnel of the Year Award for DLA’s 53rd Annual Recognition Awards.



Cromwell, a materials handler for DLA Aviation at Warner Robins, Georgia, currently works with the 572nd Commodities Maintenance Squadron in the F-15 Canopy Shop at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, where he is considered the “go-to” individual for all parts delivery questions. He delivers parts to customers, picks up parts for turn-ins, and answers any order status questions that customers may have.

Since October 2019, the F-15 Canopy Shop Service Center has fulfilled 1,146 orders with an average delivery time of 43 minutes, which is less than half the required 90-minute goal. Cromwell also processed over 200 maintenance turn-ins back to supply and replenished 2,280 SSC stock levels.



“Mr. Lloyd Cromwell takes on extra responsibility to get the job done without being asked and is one who is very dedicated to the mission and vision of the agency,” said Earnestine “Tine” Joseph, materials expediter supervisor, Storage and Distribution at DLA Aviation at Warner Robins. “[Cromwell is] responsible with carrying out tasks and exceeding deadlines without constant direct supervision and oversight. He completes assigned tasks accurately, and ahead of schedule with little or no revision in work. Strategically looking to the future to improve support to the customer, he anticipates their needs assertively and tackles any potential areas of improvement before being notified by the customer. Mr. Cromwell has gone above and beyond supporting other SSCs in the Commodities Maintenance Group as needed, ensuring parts are delivered to the customer on time and preventing work stoppages.” said Joseph.



In addition to delivering, Cromwell has showcased an incredible attention to detail, ensuring all parts received go through a thorough kind, count, and condition inspection. The emphasis put on KCC has led to an average inventory accuracy rate of 98%, three points above the goal.



“I enjoy helping others on my team to get the job done. Knowing that my service is still needed and being able to meet all obstacles is the highlight of the day. There are so many challenges and sometimes people fall behind to meet deadlines in a timely manner, but we all work together to ensure no one fails. I’m honored to receive this award because it provides validation that my hard work is valuable to our team,” Cromwell said.



The annual employee recognition awards spotlight leadership and hard work in support of the agency’s mission and includes 54 awards in 14 categories.

Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 Story ID: 412051 Cromwell wins Ten Outstanding DLA Personnel of the Year Award, by Natalie Skelton