MLK Jr. Day, not a day off but a day on

When Martin Luther King Jr. day rolls around on the calendar it often sneaks up quickly. It's shortly after the beginning of the New Year and it's typically celebrated on a Monday, but starting the New Year off with acts of service can set the pace with a giving heart, to celebrate a leader who did so much for our community and country.



"Everybody can be great because everybody can serve…you only need a heart full of grace, and a soul generated by love," said Martin Luther King Jr., about his passion for volunteerism and taking care of one another.



In 1989, the founder President George H.W. Bush signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday Commission Extension Act, accompanied by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. In honoring Dr. King's legacy each year on MLK Day, we have the unique opportunity to reflect on the gains we have made, and re-commit ourselves to the work that remains as we strive for a more just society, according to Pointsoflight.org.



AmeriCorps.gov defines Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as an official day of service, and that it celebrates the civil rights leader's life and legacy.



It continues on to say "it's the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. AmeriCorps has been charged with leading this effort for the past quarter century."



To take part in community outreach, the hardest part can be getting started, especially now; however, we are also in perhaps one of the largest times of need. Many, if not most, organizations need extra help.



The best way to find an organization or cause to volunteer for is to look at home and look within. What are you passionate about? What brings you joy? How can you help?



Also, take into account the time of year, COVID-19 and reasonable goals. Some organizations are limiting physical volunteers on-site, so maybe time spent normally in a facility means prepping work at home.



Many needed items can be crafted at home, without having to go out into the community, like animal toys, or blankets. Nursing homes, hospitals, and schools also often need items like decorated placemats or cards, either to brighten their residents, or blank ones for the organizations to share. These can be done cheaply and quickly, often time with materials you already have.



Trust me, I have four jars of catnip and no cats, but we love making cat toys for Cat Colony out of old sheets, cotton balls, catnip, and yarn.



If you're less crafty but like to organize, setting up an event could be a way to volunteer. Whether it's a glove or coat drive, spring recycling event, or even community cleanup, it's never too early plan and a couple hours could be a great start to a successful and engaging community event.



Also, before defining an aggressive and involved plan, if your volunteer efforts include a formal organization, check with them before starting. If there is an organization you've helped with before but it's been a while, reach out to them and see what their needs are. Many organizations needs have changed in the last year.



For example, we sewed premature baby flannel bonding hearts over Christmas break. We have donated them to OSU hospital for years, but when we called to deliver them, we couldn't donate them right now because of COVID limitations.



We eventually found a family group in Texas that needed our items, but we should have checked first.



If you're totally at a loss, that's ok too. A section of the AmeriCorps page actually has a tool to find an opportunity. It allowed me to search by zip code and keyword. Doing this I quickly found a dozen organizations near me that we can support now as well as in the future.



The AmeriCorps.gov site has a button in the middle of their landing page titled "I commit to serve," where you can take a virtual pledge to register. It's free and it gives the option not only to register for that day but for five, ten, 20 hours a year—just to make that mental commitment. I promise there aren't any volunteer commitment truancy officers though.



Martin Luther King Jr. once said "life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?"



The hashtag #MLKDAY will also no doubt be tagged in various activities to honor the leader, hopefully not only next week but throughout the year. Check social media apps and sites for more ideas, and to get in on the celebration of volunteerism in our community.



