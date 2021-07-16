Emergency pet care in 2021

If you've not had to contend with emergency pet care since March 2020—pre-COVID-19, consider yourself very lucky.



We thought we had dodged the bullet. However, when we had an accident with our dog Ily in mid-June, not only did that change all of our lives but how our experiences with vet care would be for the immediate future.



Our 15-year old Shiba Inu, Ily, got past our invisible fence while we were out of the state, in fact, on the last night before we returned home. After our frantic pet sitter called us, the neighborhood, friends, and family quickly assembled into operation Find Ily.



While we were frantically packing and coordinating search efforts, calling, texting, etc., friends were combing the area around our house. Nothing.



About 2 a.m., we got a call from a very quivering-voiced Kelly, with her son Ryan, who had found her!



She immediately asked what we should do, and we had no clue. Ily didn't appear to be cut, injured, etc., but Kelly suspected she had been hit by a car by the way she was holding her rear right leg.



The first thing that came to my mind was to take her to MedVet. MedVet is an emergency, 24/ 7 pet facility that we knew from taking an ailing rabbit there about a year ago. So Kelly offered to bundle Ily up, and with her son as chauffer, they headed to Hilliard.



Once there, the general uneasiness of pandemic pet care began.



"They won't let us in with her," Kelly explained to me. "They told me I could wait in the car or leave, but they didn't know how long anything would be, so we're going to head home and try to get some sleep."



By now, it's 3:30 a.m., Kelly had dropped off our dog, who is now alone after being hit, in a strange place, and we weren't even there. She was unsettled, we were for sure troubled, and all we could do was wait by the phone: no waiting room, no updates, nothing.



We got a call around 5:00 a.m. telling us that Ily had some preliminary x-rays, and they also suspected that she had been hit, but still no visitors or face-to-face conversations. No internal bleeding, but certainly injuries.



It wasn't until after 8:00 a.m. when the emergency vet called again as we were getting ready to get on the road. We were hoping this was the surgeon; however, since it's Saturday morning, the staff was smaller. Pre-scheduled surgeries took priority if injuries weren't life-threatening, things weren't progressing quickly enough for us (she's my baby!) Even though we felt like it was, they assured us that Ily wasn't in pain, was resting, and that a few more hours wouldn't change anything, it felt like forever.



We've never had a situation like this. Our girl, my first child, was away from us. All I wanted was to see her, or at the very least see her medical team to have some reassurance and to talk in person. So we told the staff we were on our way home and asked if we could see her as soon as we got back into town, but they couldn't make any promises.



We rolled into Franklin County around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, and we were immediately on the phone with MedVet. They told us to come on up and that we could see our pup. So we pulled into the parking lot, and there were four or five cars also waiting in the parking lot. One had a large black labradoodle pacing in the back. Another was holding a small animal in a blanket on their lap. The other couple I saw didn't appear to be holding anything, but it was also pitch black out, and I tried not to stare.



We got to visit Ily, finally. We got to ask questions and have them answered, but our visit time was limited. We wore our masks. We didn't want to take advantage of others who needed time with their pups, so we got in the car and headed home.



Early Sunday morning, Ily was transported to a higher-level surgical facility with a strict no visitor policy because of COVID-19 risks.



There, again, we played the waiting game for any phone calls or email updates, but calls that we expected at 9:00 or 10:00 didn't come until 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. It made for very long, very stressful days. Even though we would call, they told us that they were beyond capacity for emergencies, surgeries, and even non-emergency patients like those suffering long-term illnesses and diseases like carcinomas.



By the time we finally talked to the surgeons and made our difficult but educated decision to amputate Ily's hind leg, we felt good about our decision. But, as luck would have it, they placed us in the phone queue again and had to wait on a call back that seemed like it was never going to come.



Knowing that she is 15, there were risks, we asked if we could see her before surgery, but we could not.



After a scheduled 8:00 a.m. surgery and expecting a call maybe 10-ish (they informed us that it was a one-hour surgery), we finally called around one and got the all-clear that it went fabulously—but again, we could not visit.



We assumed Ily would be sedated for rest and recovery the rest of Monday. Even though we were worried, we didn't lose any sleep knowing she was being monitored and in the best possible hands.



On Tuesday, we were ready to claim our pup and were fifteen minutes early to our allotted pickup time—which, for anyone who knows me, is an Olympic feat all its own. So when we pulled into the parking lot, we pulled into Lot B, per the surgeon's direction, called from the car, and waited.



What felt like an eternity passed before we got the jolting phone call that they were ready for us. We were directed to a pickup area, marked Emergency, now used as an outdoor patient discharge center. The surgery team wasn't there to talk. We had some great nurses, but none knew her exact case. We loaded into the car and headed back home, one leg shy and with some completely clueless and terrified owners.



On the unscheduled follow-up care, an "extra" appointment, I got a stack of papers, which I think I read enough times to memorize. I made a med chart. I stocked up on cheese singles to hide the pills in.



Checkups were emailing photos in, having them reviewed, and getting an email or a call. We did a lot of guessing, a lot of googling, and many calling friends in the industry for unofficial help. I don't blame MedVet, but it was stressful feeling like we were on our own, couldn't just pop up or get quick answers.



About eight days in, we started noticing some questionable-looking healing, and the circle started over. So, again, we called, sent photos, and waited for a response.



I received a callback, now scheduling appointments because they wanted to see her. So we drove up, got to the parking lot, called, waited, turned Ily over to the staff, then back to the parking lot. An hour later, they told us they were sending cultures and sent us home with a cream.



Four days later, we got a call that we needed a different antibiotic, and because supplies were in short demand, we had to head back to the surgical center to get her meds. It was a lot of running around, a lot of calls, and more waiting. I can't stress enough how daunting it all was on all of us. We were (and are) so concerned about Ily, but the infection, the wound care, the concerns about her rehabilitation, all of it was done by phone and email. No "bring her up," type appointments we'd had in the past that seemed so commonplace and simple.



Last night, I heard about a friend whose Lab got a bag of trail mix full of raisins and was rushing her pup to the ER. I immediately called her and told her what to expect, so at least she was prepared. She opted to sit in the car, and she said the wait—for the phone to ring, was the worst part. No nurse to ask in the window how he was, get an update, wait on the phone. It's tough and scary.



Pupdate: We are one month out from Ily's accident and surgery, and while parts of those days seem like eons ago, most of it is still pretty raw. This new pup's lifestyle drives ours more than any newborn ever could. For example, to make sure she's eating, I prepare her food with more care than my own, and my step count has increased because of chasing her around the house and yard to make sure she's not over-extending herself.



I hope that you never have to have an emergency with your pet, but if you do, expect the wait, anticipate the questions, expect the unexpected. And by all means, take a phone charger, a craft, or something to occupy your mind because you'll likely be spending a lot of time in it.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 12:41 Story ID: 412016 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency pet care in 2021, by Michelle Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.