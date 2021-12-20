VP-26 Tridents, Royal Australian Forces Conduct Bilateral Training

DARWIN, Australia (Dec. 17, 2021) - The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 concluded bilateral training in the Indian Ocean with the Australian Defence Force Dec. 19, designed to develop a range of combined military capabilities and deepen diplomatic, security, and defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.



The Tridents executed a 6-day training mission in support of anti-submarine warfare (ASW), maritime domain awareness (MDA), air defense tactics, and other maritime patrol operations. Throughout these flights, the aircrew tested and incorporated multiple tactical initiatives in order to deepen cooperation of mutual defense capabilities.



“Having the opportunity to operate out of the Northern Territory, especially during a global pandemic, has shown the resiliency and strength that exists between both partners,” said Lt. Tyler Tripoli, VP-26 mission commander and the detachment officer-in-charge. “This training has put theory to action, not only with operating during an international border lockdown, but also while pushing the boundaries of advanced tactics, allowing for the enhancement of our mutual capabilities throughout the training.”



In preparation for the training, both nations conducted onshore training and subject matter expert exchanges designed to enhance interoperability.



“The Australian support team has done an exceptional job providing everything we need to operate and having discussions on similarities and differences in our equipment,” said Aviation Structural Mechanic Chief Derek Morris. “It has been extremely beneficial for future operations.”



The Tridents trained alongside numerous U.S. and ally units, including Carrier Strike Group 1, Commander Destroyer Squadron 1, Carrier Air Wing 2, USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), and Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) 78. Royal Australian Navy assets included an Anzac-class frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152), and a Collins-class submarine. In addition to the naval forces, Royal Australian Air Force No. 92 Wing contributed a P-8A Poseidon and the No. 13 Squadron provided ground support for VP-26.



VP-26, based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as a part of rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

