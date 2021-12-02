Valentine's Day: Time for love even if it means making a few adjustments

Commentary by Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Valentine’s Day is upon us.



For some people it’s a day to remember those they love by sharing cards and letters. For others, it’s time for showering them with gifts of flowers, boxed chocolates, jewelry and cute stuffed animals.



In fact, the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) website stated that it expects adults in the U.S. to spend about $21.8 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts.



Even as the pandemic has disrupted day-to-day activities, many people are still committed to celebrating with friends and loved ones.



Showing affection and appreciation comes in different ways. Yes, many of us will browse the commissary, Exchange or our local retail stores for those special gifts.



But what else can you do to show your love and affection for that special person?



Well, you can leave special notes around the house to express your love or have your children make homemade valentines. These are personal ways to show you care, and they’re easy on the wallet, too.



For those who have service members away from home this year, receiving a gift or card will mean a lot. I’ve been on the receiving end of those gifts, and I was grateful for my wife and children’s show of devotion.



According to History.com, the word Valentine was first mentioned in a poem that was written by Charles, the Duke of Orleans, in 1415. He wrote the poem to his wife, Bonnie of Armagnac, while he was held prisoner in the Tower of London.



Charles apparently didn’t let his situation stop him from showing his feelings for his wife.



I know many folks in the Fort Carson community will show their appreciation for their loved ones, like some have done here.



Matthew Shay, the NRF President and chief executive officer, said there remains a special significance around Valentine’s Day, even if that means having to modify traditional holiday celebrations.



Regardless of your situation, I’m hopeful you will enjoy your time on Valentine’s Day with friends and loved ones.

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021