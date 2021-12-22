Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting Santa: Novo Selo Training Area personnel gift local schools

    SLIVEN, BULGARIA

    12.22.2021

    Story by Sgt. Adam Manternach 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Novo Selo Training Area (NSTA) support staff with U.S. Army and Bulgarian service members shared Bulgarian Christmas traditions at local schools in Kamen and Mokren, Bulgaria, 16 and 22 December.

    The outreach opportunity was a continuation of the shared relationship between the local villages and the military training area to foster and support a culture built on trust and knowledge of the cultures, characteristics, and backgrounds of both communities.

    Students at the schools described the preparation of Bulgarian homes, including a table set for visitors with an odd number of vegetarian dishes after the culmination of a 40 day fast from meat, which ends on Christmas Eve. The children performed Bulgarian songs, poems and traditional dances for their guests before the arrival of the koledari.

    “The koledari or Christmas carolers go from house to house in Bulgarian villages,” said Petnya Georgieva, the Bulgarian Community Liaison at NSTA. “Starting at midnight on Christmas Eve, these groups of carolers made up of young men dressed in traditional costumes varying slightly by region, arrive singing to wish good health, wealth and prosperity, and to protect the house against evil spirits, with their songs. They are rewarded with food before moving to the next house.”

    Once the children finished singing and dancing, Santa arrived. Novo Selo Training Area personnel helped Santa hand out presents to the students.
    “Community outreach is extremely important,” said James Adamski, Deputy Garrison Manager for NSTA, “we’ll be back to visit the school and students again.”

    The U.S. is honored to continue our long-term cooperation and cultural engagements with Bulgaria as a strategic ally that continues to demonstrate leadership from the Black Sea region to the Balkans region.

    The U.S. appreciates Bulgaria as a steadfast and gracious host to regionally-allocated forces at Novo Selo Training Area, which provides units with premier range facilities, contributing to overall combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

