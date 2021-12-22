Plans for Marine Corps Reserve to Take on Expanded Role in Partnership with II MEF Underway

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mitchell Collyer | Col. Victor Pastor, Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3/5, 4th Marine Division, discusses...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mitchell Collyer | Col. Victor Pastor, Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3/5, 4th Marine Division, discusses force design and establishing a crisis response force Dec. 15, 2021, at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. II MEF and MARFORRES are the Marine Corps’ service-retained forces administratively and operationally controlled by the Marine Corps instead of a combatant command, such as most Marines stationed in California and Japan who are aligned to support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The importance of these operational planning teams is to establish the process needed to create an effective service-retained crisis response force to respond to global threats outside of USINDOPACOM area of responsibility. MARFORRES and II MEF are the Marine Corps’ service-retained forces, which means they are administratively and operationally controlled by the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Collyer) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS - The Marine Corps Reserve will have a larger role in worldwide crisis response, according to ongoing operational planning currently underway here and at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) and II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF).



MARFORRES and II MEF are currently involved in detailed planning teams to provide the Marine Corps with the roadmap to establish a crisis response force using the Service Retained Forces of the two commands. This effort will not only allow for the development of a crisis and contingency response force in the near-term, but will also define requirements that will inform the Reserve Force of 2030.



“As part of the Commandant’s plan for Force Design, Gen. David Berger tasked both commands last autumn to create a Crisis Response Force offering as a Marine Corps’ option to respond rapidly to crisis-type scenarios,” said Col. Andrew Shriver, MARFORRES assistant chief of staff for Capabilities and Requirements.



Unlike I MEF and III MEF, both of which are operationally controlled by geographic combatant commands, MARFORRES and II MEF are the Marine Corps’ service-retained force administratively and operationally controlled by the Marine Corps.



The team is also examining options to keep this crisis-response force postured forward, to a degree, to serve as stand-in forces able to execute contact layer activities, contribute to integrated deterrence, engage and train with partners and allies, and respond to crisis rapidly when called upon to do so.



“As I MEF and III MEF are now tied to regional issues in the Pacific, this planning team’s work will ensure Marines are quickly on station anywhere else on the planet when needed,” said Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, commander of MARFORRES and Marine Forces South.



In close coordination with II MEF, this initiative requires MARFORRES to organize, train, and equip its force to support II MEF with well-trained, aggressive Marines and Sailors ready to take the fight to the enemy. It may also mean changes to the Corps’ force structure to align more closely to this problem set.



“These meetings are defining the service-retained box in terms of forces and capabilities to respond quickly to global crises,” Shriver said. “We are analyzing possible excesses and shortfalls to assess risk and, over a phased period of time, adjust the capability and/or capacity mix between II MEF and MARFORRES.”



“MARFORRES also seeks to validate and refine essential Reserve-unique unit capabilities such as Civil Affairs, Personnel Retrieval and Processing, Law Enforcement, Marine Corps Advisors, and airborne-capable Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company units, as well as Aviation Command and Control and Service Component Operational Logistics Augmentation capacity,” Shriver said. “These capabilities represent relevant and sustainable options for the Total Force, enabling the active component to invest resources in other priority capability requirements.”



In the upcoming months, MARFORRES and II MEF will support Service Level planning efforts lead by Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration and Marine Forces Command to continue this work and inform Reserve Force requirements of 2030 and beyond. As a result, Reserve Marines will be afforded many opportunities for continued exceptional Service as part of a ready, relevant, and responsive Marine Corps Reserve.