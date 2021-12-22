By 927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs



With the recent announcement from the Department of the Air Force, reservists from the 927th Air Refueling Wing along with their active duty counterparts from the 6th Air Refueling Wing have retraining in their future.



“The Citizen Airmen of the 927th Air Refueling Wing are very excited and proud to be part of Team MacDill. We look forward to continuing as mission partners with the 6th Air Refueling Wing and supporting the transition to our future with KC-46,” said Col. Kurt Matthews, 927 ARW commander.



The Department of the Air Force selected MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as the preferred location to host the next active duty KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, Dec. 21. The 927 ARW is a Classic Association with the 6 ARW fully integrated with a blend of active duty and reserve Airmen in the Operation and Maintenance groups.



The decision was made after conducting site surveys that assessed locations based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost.



Twenty-four KC-46As will replace active duty KC-135 Stratotankers at MacDill AFB.



The new tankers will bring many enhanced capabilities, such as boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, worldwide navigations and communication, cargo capacity on the entire main deck floor, receiver air refueling, improved force protection, and multi-point air refueling capability.



A final basing decision will be made after an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to take place in fall 2023. Fairchild AFB, Washington, is considered a reasonable alternative and will also undergo an environmental impact analysis.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 13:07 Story ID: 411787 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Reservists to fly the KC – 46A Pegasus, by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.