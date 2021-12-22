Photo Essay: Yurts at Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A yurt available for rent is shown Dec. 2, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A yurt available for rent is shown Dec. 2, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. To learn more about Pine View Campground, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Yurts available for rent are shown Dec. 2, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.



The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.



To learn more about Pine View Campground, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.