Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Yurts at Pine View Campground

    Yurts at Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A yurt available for rent is shown Dec. 2, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Yurts available for rent are shown Dec. 2, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    To learn more about Pine View Campground, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 11:51
    Story ID: 411770
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 115
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Yurts at Pine View Campground, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Yurts at Pine View Campground
    Yurts at Pine View Campground
    Yurts at Pine View Campground
    Yurts at Pine View Campground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    yurt
    Pine View Campground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT