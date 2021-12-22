NAVSUP postal workers recognized in Italy

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Rear Adm. Kevin Jones (second from right), Director, Logistics Directorate, J-4, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Rear Adm. Kevin Jones (second from right), Director, Logistics Directorate, J-4, U.S. Africa Command, visited with our command’s postal teams at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. December 14, 2021. Site Naples, located at NSA Naples, Italy, is one of NAVSUP FLCSI's five logistics sites across Navy Region Europe-Africa. Site Naples provides supply chain management, government vehicle fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Director, Readiness and Logistics, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, Director, Logistics Directorate, J-4, U.S. Africa Command, visited with postal workers assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. December 14, 2021.



“Eight of our Sailors at Support Site and at Capodichino received a challenge coin from Rear Adm. Curran because of their extraordinary efforts during the 2021 holiday mail surge to include processing additional incoming mail volume, additional outgoing shipment sales, and providing outstanding customer service at the pickup counter," said Lt. Kurt Mynster, NAVSUP FLCSI Site Naples, Services Officer. "Rear Adm. Jones impressed upon the postal clerks at the Capodichino post office how vital a role they play in the morale of service members, civilians, and families stationed overseas.”



Site Naples, located at NSA Naples, Italy, is one of NAVSUP FLCSI's five logistics sites across Navy Region Europe-Africa. Site Naples provides supply chain management, government vehicle fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned logistics commands that provides for the full range of the fleet's military operations. FLCSI delivers solutions for logistics, business and support services to the Naval and Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe and Africa.