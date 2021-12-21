Season’s Greetings: Nevada Governor, Adjutant General wish National Guardsmen deployed overseas a happy holiday

Photo By Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox | Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry (left), Nevada’s Adjutant General, Steve Sisolak (right),...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox | Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry (left), Nevada’s Adjutant General, Steve Sisolak (right), Governor of the State of Nevada, and deployed members of the Nevada Air National Guard (center) wave at the end of a video call, December 21, 2021. The state leadership called the Airmen who are currently deployed to the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility to wish them a happy holidays and to thank them for the sacrifices that they are making this holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Cox) see less | View Image Page

RENO, Nev. – Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak and Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry held a video conference with deployed members of the Nevada Air National Guard, December 21, 2021. The Nevada Director of Staff-Air, Col. Brian Gunderson also briefly joined in the conversation. The deployed guardsmen consisting of aircrew, maintenance and logistics Airmen from Nevada are currently providing aerial delivery and theater airlift throughout the U.S. Africa Command Area of Responsibility. For many of whom, this marks their first deployment overseas away from family.



The call was to wish those serving overseas a safe and happy holiday and to offer thanks for all the sacrifices that the Airmen are making this holiday season.



The leadership team and other full-time members of the 152nd Airlift Wing also wished those deployed a happy holiday last Friday in a pre-recorded message.



“I want to start off by thanking you officially for your service to our country and to our state,” said Sisolak. “Your sacrifice, your dedication does not go unnoticed, there’s 3.2 million people that call Nevada home that are very appreciative of what you’ve done and what you continue to do.”



Sisolak, as the governor of Nevada, serves as the commander-in-chief of the state’s National Guardsmen when they are in a Title-32 status of the U.S. Code. When they are deployed overseas, in a Title-10 status, their official commander-in-chief is then transitioned to the President of the United States.



“Being the commander-in-chief of the Nevada National Guard is the honor of my lifetime,” said Sisolak towards the end of the call. “It is a distinct pleasure and honor to be able to get to know some of you and to work with you.”



“Remember most of all that we are so so so proud of you for what you do for the state, what you do for our country and what you do for the world,” added Berry. “You cannot have a great America, a great democracy without a great military, so never forget that.”



Airmen were also given the opportunity to personally tell Maj. Gen. Berry and Governor Sisolak how they have been doing since departing home earlier this month, as well as the chance to ask any questions that they may have for the higher leadership.



Those who spoke included: Senior Airman Victoria Boldi, a 152nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, Airman First Class Jada Wansley, a member of the command support staff for the 152nd Operations Group, Staff Sgt. William Durns, a 152nd Maintenance Squadron avionics specialist, along with Capt. Dylan Weber, the newest C-130 Hercules pilot from the 192nd Airlift Squadron on the deployment.



All the Airmen appeared in high spirits and highly motivated, as also described by Lt. Col. Patrick McKelvey, 192nd Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules Pilot and 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Director of Operations.



“The demand is high, the diversity is diverse and everyone is doing a great job as we’re all getting in our groove,” said McKelvey. In describing the operations environment, McKelvey said that Airmen are working alongside, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines and Nevada always stands out.



“The leadership is definitely happy to see our planes out here, there hasn’t been a mission that we have turned down since being arriving in theater.”



“I think by the time we leave here, we will have left a great impression representing the state of Nevada.”



“I tell the whole nation all the time, when you want to see a best practice, you look at the state of Nevada and it’s military and how they get it done time and time again,” added Berry at the end of the call. “Always ready, always there, thank you everyone that is there and have a happy holiday.”