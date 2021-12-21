Photo Essay: New range training area being built near Range 4 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fire and movement range is shown Dec. 2, 2021, that was constructed by Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fire and movement range is shown Dec. 2, 2021, that was constructed by Fort McCoy Range Maintenance personnel on Range 4 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The smaller range is 100 meters wide by 150 meters long. The new range also is designed for training individual Soldiers and buddy teams on basic fire and movement techniques. Range Operations and Range Maintenance are managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A fire and movement range is shown Dec. 2, 2021, that was constructed by Fort McCoy Range Maintenance personnel on Range 4 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The smaller range is 100 meters wide by 150 meters long.



The new range also is designed for training individual Soldiers and buddy teams on basic fire and movement techniques.



Range Operations and Range Maintenance are managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army’s operational demand requirements.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.