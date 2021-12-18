301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans

ARLINGTON, Texas --

Members from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and the Dallas-Fort Worth community joined together to remember veterans during the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 18. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor, and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.



301st Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo carried a wreath dedicated to fallen Airmen of the Air Force. Representatives from the Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Space Force and Prisoners of War laid wreaths for their fallen.



“It was my extreme honor to fill that role, representing both our past Air Force veterans along with those currently serving,” said Senigo. “The opportunity to stand side by side with our joint forces was important to me as we displayed the strength of our Nation. We demonstrated our bond in commonality of services in a profession of arms and that we never stop honoring our brothers and sisters who served ahead of us, many who sacrificed their lives in defense of our country.”



The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery is the final resting place for 48,500 veterans. Each one received a wreath. To participate in DFW or at a local cemetery or learn more about the organization, please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.



“It was a sight to see thousands of Americans delicately placing beautifully crafted wreaths upon the gravestones of our heroes,” said Senigo. “For those who’ve never had the chance to partake, it is an incredible way to give back to others. This moment strengthened my resolve to continue serving this great nation.”

