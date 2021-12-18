Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans

    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Randall Moose | Wreaths lay near graves during a Wreaths Across America event at the Dallas-Fort Worth...... read more read more

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Randall Moose 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ARLINGTON, Texas --
    Members from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and the Dallas-Fort Worth community joined together to remember veterans during the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 18. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor, and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

    301st Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Senigo carried a wreath dedicated to fallen Airmen of the Air Force. Representatives from the Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Space Force and Prisoners of War laid wreaths for their fallen.

    “It was my extreme honor to fill that role, representing both our past Air Force veterans along with those currently serving,” said Senigo. “The opportunity to stand side by side with our joint forces was important to me as we displayed the strength of our Nation. We demonstrated our bond in commonality of services in a profession of arms and that we never stop honoring our brothers and sisters who served ahead of us, many who sacrificed their lives in defense of our country.”

    The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery is the final resting place for 48,500 veterans. Each one received a wreath. To participate in DFW or at a local cemetery or learn more about the organization, please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

    “It was a sight to see thousands of Americans delicately placing beautifully crafted wreaths upon the gravestones of our heroes,” said Senigo. “For those who’ve never had the chance to partake, it is an incredible way to give back to others. This moment strengthened my resolve to continue serving this great nation.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 15:45
    Story ID: 411711
    Location: ARLINGTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans, by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans
    301 FW remembers Dallas-Fort Worth’s National Cemetery veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    301FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT