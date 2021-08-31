Peterson stays prepared with FREEDOM PASSAGE 21

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Multiple U.S. Military bases have opened their gates to host thousands of refugees rushing in from overseas. To simulate and prepare for additional real-world refugee situations, exercise FREEDOM PASSAGE 21 was conducted at Peterson Space Force Base, Aug. 31, 2021.



The exercise was organized by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command.



“The purpose of the exercise was to ensure Front Range units stay prepared for possible real-world non-combatant evacuation operations,” said Steve Reed, Peterson-Schriever Garrison director of exercises.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assisted in the standup of an Emergency Family Assistance Center at the Peterson Fitness Center, which included resources from American Red Cross, legal assistance, mental health and Military Family Life Counseling. The simulated EFAC hosted U.S. Army Soldiers from overseas locations who acted as distressed people seeking shelter.



Airmen from the 21st Medical Group provided short-notice medical assessment and support to the large number of simulated refugees, administering 94 COVID-19 tests in less than an hour. This exercise provided a training opportunity for the medical group to efficiently receive and medically access a variety of members during an emergency scenario.



Airmen from the 21st Force Support Squadron participated in planning, bed-down support and accountability, as well as other important tasks. Other squadrons involved in the exercise include the 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron, who provided ground transportation, and the 21st Security Forces Squadron, who provided over-night security during the exercise.

