Airman Renders Aid to Child at the Visitor Center

Senior Airman William Boyce, 30th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, aided a child who was showing signs of a stroke while visiting the Vandenberg visitors center on Nov. 3, 2021.

Boyce’s first responder training came into play when Mrs. Erin Forte asked the visitor center personnel to dial 911 due to her son experiencing a shortness of breath and droopiness on the right side of his face.



“I asked the child to sit down in a way that he was comfortable with. This was to make breathing easier for him,” said Boyce. “I also asked the child certain questions to check for strength, respiratory and brain function.”



After conducting a quick neuro exam, Boyce got the child to concentrate on him. He asked him about cub scouts because the child was wearing his scout uniform - anything to get the child’s attention away from the situation.



“My son is only 10 years old and is on the spectrum, and once everyone starting moving towards him, he became scared,” said Mrs. Forte. “My son said that Senior Airman Boyce was very kind and helpful. It helped him to feel calmer even though it was really scary.”



The symptoms eventually passed while Boyce interacted with the child. Shortly after that, first responders and the child’s father, Tech. Sgt. Gregory Forte, arrived to the visitors center.



A health assessment was made to ensure the child did not suffer a stroke. Once it was determined that was not the case, it was concluded the child suffered from a severe migraine and the child was taken to the hospital for a further valuation.



“I am so grateful for [Boyce’s] quick thinking, kindness, and the care he showed my son during a tense and scary moment for us all,” said Mrs. Forte. “His ability to keep calm and to relate to my son even though he’d just met him was definitely a source of relief for me as a mother.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 12:12 Story ID: 411678 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Renders Aid to Child at the Visitor Center, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.