    Family fun at Winter Wonderland

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 21st and 50th Force Support Squadrons collaborated to create Winter Wonderland, a Peterson-Schriever Garrison holiday event for service members and their families at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 18, 2021.

    “The event was designed to be a chance for families, friends and fellow co-workers to start the holiday break with fun activities for kids, holiday music, door prizes and a chance to give Santa your wish list,” explained U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mindi Hudson, 21st FSS career assistance advisor.

    Attendees walked along a path that led them through six holiday-themed workshops. Holiday helpers guided attendees through each station, where they enjoyed different crafts and holiday snacks. Both adults and children received multiple prizes and holiday give-aways throughout the event.

    “The goal was to bring everyone together as a garrison by creating an environment filled with holiday spirit,” said USAF Capt. Matthew Baldwin, 21st FSS military personnel flight commander.

    The free event was open to all service members and their families. To align with COVID-19 prevention measures, the event was limited to 260 attendees by advanced registration.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 14:58
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Peterson
    Air Force
    Winter Wonderland
    Space Force

