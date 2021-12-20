Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel in action

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel work at the Range Fire Desk on Dec. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy DPTMS have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post as well as still managing operations for training at the installation. The desk operates communications with units using the range complex as well as Range Maintenance and other personnel throughout 46,000 acres of training areas on post. The Range Fire Desk is considered the “heartbeat of range operations” by DPTMS personnel. Along one wall are large monitors that shows where action is taking place anywhere on the installation. It provides a common-operating picture for all of Fort McCoy for training and related activities taking place. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) are shown at work Dec. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



DPTMS personnel have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post.



They've also been critical in supporting ongoing military training at the installation, which didn't stop for the Afghan evacuee mission.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army’s operational demand requirements.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.