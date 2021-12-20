Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel in action

Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) are shown at work Dec. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
DPTMS personnel have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post.
They've also been critical in supporting ongoing military training at the installation, which didn't stop for the Afghan evacuee mission.
Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.
Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army’s operational demand requirements.
