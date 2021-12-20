Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel in action

    Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel in action

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) are shown at work Dec. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    DPTMS personnel have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post.

    They've also been critical in supporting ongoing military training at the installation, which didn't stop for the Afghan evacuee mission.

    Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. The installation’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

    Today, Fort McCoy has become the Army’s premier Total Force Training Center for Army Early Response Force early deployers to meet the Army’s operational demand requirements.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 14:08
    Story ID: 411600
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel in action, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

