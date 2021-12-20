With 27 years in transportation, LRC Bavaria employee highly intuitive to her customers’ needs

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jean Chan is a transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria --...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jean Chan is a transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria -- Garmisch, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said her main job within LRC Bavaria – Garmisch transportation is household goods and privately owned vehicle shipments, but she also assists with claims, and has worked in drivers testing and training and vehicle registration when it used to fall under the LRC Bavaria’s transportation division. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Jean Chan



Job title: Transportation Specialist



Assigned: Transportation Division, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria – Garmisch, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Artillery Kaserne, Garmisch, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Bavaria – Garmisch for more than 27 years. During that time I have worked in just about every aspect of transportation. My main job within LRC Bavaria – Garmisch transportation is household goods – inbound and outbound – as well as privately owned vehicle shipments. I also assist with claims, and I’ve worked in drivers testing and training. So many people come and go, I actually train people for that position when they arrive here. I’ve also done vehicle registration when it used to fall under the transportation division, and I was the temporary liaison officer between LRC Bavaria – Garmisch and the garrison for 18 months. Before all that, I worked at the old Armed Forces Recreation Center Ski School here, and for almost 10 years I worked for AFRC as the conference coordinator.



Hometown: Airdrie, Scotland



Family: I’m married to a gentlemen from Hawaii, Hans, for 34 years.



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for as an LRC Bavaria – Garmisch transportation specialist?



A: I ship people’s household goods and their POVs back to the United States and anywhere around the world. I also do inbound shipments so I help to bring people’s household goods to Garmisch, as well. It’s a lot of working with people and a lot of details. Because I’ve been doing this job for quite a long time, I usually know what kinds of questions to answer, and I get a good feeling and good intuition on how much help the customer may or may not need from me. Just by asking a few basic questions, I’ll know. I look at all the shipments and look for any potential problems. If there are problems, I’ll immediately work to resolve them.



Q: Why is the service you provide to the military community in Garmisch so important?



A: Well, this has been a challenging year because there’s been a lot of late shipments. I’m constantly working with the customers, the delivery agents and the port agents to see how quickly we can get their property delivered to them, but there has been a lot of delays so it’s been very challenging for everyone. I never hesitate to pick up the phone and call the port agent – whichever port the vessel is arriving at, whether its Bremerhaven or Antwerp – to get an updated status on the shipment in question. I’ve always felt that communication is so important to everyone. Even if I have to call the customer up to say there’s no news today, they know that I’m doing as much as I can for them. I hope it raises their level of comfort knowing that someone has really taken an interest – knowing that they can trust me and rely on me as much as possible. And that’s important to me because I think it’s important to the customers.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I like people. I like to help people. I like to come to work every day to a job that I find worthwhile with positive results. That’s why I like doing what I do. I also like challenges. Sometimes the challenge is extremely large, and it may take days or even weeks to get a positive result. But when I do arrive at a positive result, it’s so satisfying. I like to feel that I’ve come to work and I’ve earned the money I’m paid and I’ve earned my customers’ trust. When someone tells me they trust that I’m doing everything I can behind the scenes to help them – that makes me feel really good. I like that.



LRC Bavaria and 405th AFSB: LRC Bavaria is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Bavaria directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. LRC Bavaria reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.