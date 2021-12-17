Barracks construction continues in 1600 block at Fort McCoy; progress reaches 56 percent

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work is shown Dec. 13, 2021, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work is shown Dec. 13, 2021, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a second transient-training troops barracks construction project. The $18.8 million project was awarded to L.C. Black Constructors, which is the contractor building the first barracks building, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy. The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The project also is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with L.S. Black Constructors continue with the construction of a second new barracks at Fort McCoy as it's moving along at a steady pace where the project is now at 56 percent complete as of Dec. 17.



The barracks construction, which is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project, is an $18.8 million barracks project was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors in September 2020. The same contractor who built the first new barracks building is completing this current project, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Green said. Currently, contract completion is still scheduled for December 2022.



As of Dec. 17, the overall project update showed the project is on time, said Green in an email update. Interior steel stud placement continues, masonry work was ongoing, and sheetrock finishing has started. Additionally, roofing work and other interior work continues.



This new building is four stories tall and will be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet — just like the first one, Green said. The buildings are built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



Large construction projects like the barracks projects also contribute to the economic impact of local communities, Fort McCoy Garrison officials said. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2020 was an estimated $1.479 billion, above the $1.184 billion reported for FY 2019. Also for FY 2020, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $50.3 million in military construction on post.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



In the overview about the installation in the 2021 Fort McCoy Guide, it further details what the post has to offer.



“Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area. As a Total Force Training Center, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America's armed forces. Fort McCoy is a Mobilization Force Generation Installation prepared to support contingency operations as ordered.



“As a world-class installation, Fort McCoy’s continuing goal is to provide excellent customer service and facilities and to enhance the quality of life for all who train, work, play, or live here,” the overview states. “The Fort McCoy community truly is unique, with active, reserve, and civilian components working together for the betterment of all facets of life at the installation.”



