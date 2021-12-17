‘MAC’ delivers holiday treats to service members

Photo By Pfc. Lauralle Walker | Pat Woodlin, a member of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Lauralle Walker | Pat Woodlin, a member of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, and Ethan Brogden, deputy director of the Community Plans and Liaison Office, assist in loading boxes of cookies into the car of U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Tracey Nicholson’s , assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Cherry Point, North Carolina, outside Miller’s Landing at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Dec. 17, 2021. Members of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee distribute the cookies as a sweet reminder that the community appreciates the sacrifices service members make, especially during the holiday season. see less | View Image Page

Marines and Sailors alike were treated to baked goods during the 18th annual Cookie Drop at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20,000 cookies were collected by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC), ranging from homemade to store-bought. In addition to Cherry Point, cookies were dropped off at neighboring installations, including Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue and U.S. Coast Guard Stations at Fort Macon and Emerald Isle.



“They collect cookies, then come aboard the air station and Bogue Field to drop off cookies to active duty service members during the holiday season,” said Ethan Brogden, deputy director of the Community Plans & Liaison Office. “It’s kind of their way of showing appreciation for the people who couldn’t make it back home for the holidays.”



The Cookie Drop is an annual event that the MAC facilities in December throughout military installations in and around Carteret County. The MAC coordinates with the Community Plans & Liaison Office to bring the event on the air station. Each box of cookies serves as a gentle reminder that the community appreciates the sacrifices service members make, especially during the holiday season.



“It’s a little bit of home,” said Lori Tulloch, Military Affairs Chairperson for the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s for the troops that aren’t able to go home, so that’s why we ask for donations that are homemade. There’s also cards and notes sent from families and children so they can have a little bit of home. The Marines are so appreciative of it.”



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)