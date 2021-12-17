Marines practice tent building during Cold-Weather Operations Course training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 students, which was...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 students, which was comprised completely of Marines from the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, complete the finishing touches of setting Arctic 10-person tents Dec. 9, 2021, at a South Post training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 students practiced setting up Arctic 10-person tents Dec. 9, 2021, at a South Post training area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During training in CWOC these students, which for Class 22-01 was made up completely of Marines associated with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, learned many skills. Among the most important of those skills is being able to create shelter in a cold-weather environment.



CWOC students learn specifically the Arctic 10-person tent, said CWOC instructor Hunter Heard, who coordinates training with fellow instructors Manny Ortiz, Brian Semann, and Joe Ernst. All are with contractor Veterans Range Solutions, which works with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) to complete the training.



During each class, students get training about the tent and the heater that goes into it. Students go out and practice building the tent throughout the course. According to Heard, students get about many hours of training with tents.



Students also spent nights bivouacking in the tents at designated wooded areas on the installation. This provides a greater understanding on how to build and use these tents for shelters on various types of terrain.



CWOC students are also trained on a variety of other cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.