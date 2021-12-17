LRC Stuttgart PBO helps keep USAG Stuttgart’s equipment supply discipline program in check

Photo By Cameron Porter | Nate Holmes, the installation property book officer at Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Nate Holmes, the installation property book officer at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, supervises nine local national employees and is responsible for the accountability of all U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart and LRC Stuttgart equipment. It’s important to have some type of accountability and control aspect when it comes to equipment supply discipline and responsibility. We act as that control aspect for USAG Stuttgart to help keep everyone in check, he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Nate Holmes



Job title: Supervisory Supply Management Specialist and Installation Property Book Officer



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Panzer Kaserne, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Stuttgart for about 2.5 years. I’m the property book officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart area of responsibility. Before that I was the manager of the Central Issue Facility in Stuttgart, and before that I was a supply technician at CIF.



Other service: I served 13 years as an active duty Soldier and five years in the Army Reserve. When I completed my service as a Soldier I was a staff sergeant and supply noncommissioned officer.



Hometown: Petersburg, Virginia



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at LRC Stuttgart?



A: I’m the property book subject matter expert for USAG Stuttgart, and I’m the supervisor of nine local national employees assigned to LRC Stuttgart. I manage all the day-to-day operations involved in the reception, issue and turn-in of equipment for USAG Stuttgart and LRC Stuttgart. We make sure that all this equipment is accounted for properly. We manage the accountability of all the equipment for all the directorates and services within USAG Stuttgart – such as the Directorate of Public Works and Army Community Service. Overall, I’m responsible for 30 property book accounts assigned to USAG Stuttgart and LRC Stuttgart.



Q: Why is the service you and your team provide to the Stuttgart military community so important?



A: It’s important to have some type of accountability and control aspect when it comes to equipment supply discipline and responsibility. We act as that control aspect for USAG Stuttgart to help keep everyone in check. For example, new computer equipment is purchased – someone has to ensure that this new computer equipment is catalogued and accounted for correctly. That’s our role, and it’s very important. Some offices and sections here have old equipment in their basements and supply closets that they’re not using anymore. We’ll send teams out to those locations to make sure they have everything they’re supposed to have, and we’ll make sure all the extra stuff sitting around in basements and closets collecting dust gets picked up and turned in. We’ll do whatever we need to do to get it turned in so it’s not just taking up space and not being accounted for properly.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: To be honest, when I got out of the Army in 2018 I was burnt out. I was combat fatigued. But being back to work with the Army as a civilian has been great. I’ve been blessed to grow as much as I’ve grown, and I’m not done. I’m hungry and looking for even more growth. I think a lot of the fatigue I experienced as an active duty Soldier was because I’m very passionate about my work. My supervisor used to tell me not to take my work so personally because I’m overly passionate about what I do and how I do things. But my work ethic as a Soldier has rolled over well for me as an Army civilian, especially now that I’m serving in a leadership position. I’ve tried to assist my employees and help my team work more effectively, and I believe I’ve been able to do that. For example, my team at CIF was recognized by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command recently for outstanding performance and service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



LRC Stuttgart and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart. LRC Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.