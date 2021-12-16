Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Marines jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I

    6th Marine Regiment troops jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Marines with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participated in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, at Big Sandy Lake in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines.

    CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021.

    The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    This work, Photo Essay: Marines jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

