Photo Essay: Marines jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, at Big Sandy Lake in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021. The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Marines with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participated in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, at Big Sandy Lake in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines.



CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021.



The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



