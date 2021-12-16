Multi-Capable Airmen: Two Nevada Majors selected for intermediate developmental education

RENO, Nev. – Nevada Air National Guard Majors Christopher LeRoy and Reed Kobernik were two out of 87 officers from across the Air National Guard selected to attend various resident intermediate, senior developmental education and joint professional military education programs for the 2022-2023 academic year.



“It is truly rewarding to have such high-caliber Air National Guard representation across the 54,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, in the announcement. “I applaud our leadership teams on investing in the Air National Guard’s future leaders.”



“These officers epitomize the concept of multi-capable Airmen,” said Col. David Chauvin, Nevada Air National Guard’s Director of Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, Carson City, Nevada. “I am proud of their, and their families’, sacrifice to make this organization better.”



LeRoy, a Nevada native and current Director of Operations of the 152nd Intelligence Squadron, was selected to attend the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (ACGSC) at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



The ACGSC educates, trains and develops leaders for unified land operations in a joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational operational environment.



“I think the biggest take away will be interacting with a different service component,” said LeRoy. “That experience gives a different perspective on something that is similar.”



“Also being able to diversify myself and step away from an established pattern will provide an experience that will give me new insight and allow me to come back and add value to the squadron.”



LeRoy also added that he looks forward to earning his master’s degree at the end of the program as well.



Meanwhile, Kobernik, a Nevada C-130 pilot with the 192nd Airlift Squadron and current Congressional Liaison at the Pentagon, was selected to be part of the Air Force Legislative Fellowship program (AFLL) in Washington, D.C.



The Air Force Legislative Fellows program provides qualified officers, enlisted and civilians possessing proven leadership potential with in-depth exposure to the processes, procedures, and culture of the United States Congress.



“I am thrilled to be afforded this opportunity to serve Nevada as a Legislation Liaison,” said Kobernik. “I look forward to the experience and cannot wait to bring my knowledge gained from my current role, and this future role, back to the state.”



“I implore all Nevada Guardsmen to seek strong mentors and explore opportunities to make yourself, and our organization more competitive nationwide.”



“I know they will truly challenge themselves and represent Nevada in the highest capacity,” said Chauvin. “They are genuinely trailblazers, setting the example of service before self.”



These developmental programs provide a deliberate and vital element in preparing officers for future leadership roles, according to the announcement this week. Adjutant Generals and Wing Commanders play a vital role in this by selecting only those officers they believe demonstrate the potential to serve in key roles within the National Guard.

