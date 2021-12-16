Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard Facilities Closed to Hunting

    Vermont National Guard Press Release Graphic

    Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Story by Maj. J. Scott Detweiler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In recent days hunters have been seen trespassing within the Ethan Allen Firing Range which is located in the communities of Jericho, Underhill and Bolton. Live Fire and maneuver training are scheduled in these areas all year long and hunting and fishing in these areas put soldier’s and hunter’s lives and safety at risk.

    Hunters fail to report to Range Control which has the overall responsibility of knowing the location of every individual on the Range. When hunters fail to report, Ranges are considered clear for training and hunters (trespassers) place themselves at high risk should they inadvertently be hunting in an area which might be a targeting area. Hunters also put soldiers at risk as they could become potential targets for hunters as they are not wearing high color clothing that would distinguish them from game.

    United States Government Property NO TRESSPASSING signs are posted at entry points to the Range. Questions or concerns may be directed to the Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Office at 338-3324 or the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site Range Control office at 899-7013.

    For more information on the registration events contact Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs Officer; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 227-2779, or email john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.

